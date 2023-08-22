GROVE CITY – Riding a bike, one of the best activities for a kid to do. A chance to get exercise while being outside with their friends and siblings. Once you learn how to, you’ll never forget.
Unfortunately, there are thousands of kids all over the country who can’t learn. Disabilities like Down syndrome, sensory disorders and other coordination issues can prevent kids from being able to ride.
Variety Children’s Charity wants to change that. They are working on adaptive bikes that make sure every kid can ride. The best part: They’re giving them away for free.
On Tuesday the charity held an event in Grove City to give out free bikes to select children and their families who applied.
“We want kids to be able to go out and ride their bikes like their friends and siblings.” said Charlie LaVallee, the CEO of Variety Children’s Charity. “We want to bring these kids joy.”
The event saw two groups of kids, 10 total, coming to the office of Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV educational agency get their free bikes. The bikes were measured to fit each child beforehand. The kids also got to celebrate their new bikes with a parade around the building.
“I couldn’t believe she could get around, the smile on her face was just incredible,” said Elena Radkowski, the parent of Anna.
Families came from as far as three hours away to get their bikes. During the event, they shared their stories on what the bike would mean to them.
“Tyler is one of nine kids. He has friends and siblings who go and ride their bikes. When he was younger he would sit and cry because of it,” said Dawn Wasko from Butler County, Tyler’s mother. “Today gives him a chance to ride his bike.”
The bikes are the second edition of the design. Michael Vanman was one of the kids who got the first edition, when he was 7; he’s 21 now.
Some of the changes include an adjustable seat and handlebar, and an easy way to disassemble the bike to get it into a car.
“Right now we are getting input about these new models,” LaVallee said. “We want to make sure that the parents can get it in the car easily and a few other new features work. We really value the feedback we can get from these parents”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.