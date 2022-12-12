SHARPSVILLE — The first weightlifting competition of its kind could be coming to Sharpsville, not only giving student athletes a chance to compete but also raising funds to improve the middle school’s weight room.
The Sharpsville school board voted unanimously this month to waive building and personnel fees for the middle school’s weight room, gymnasium and locker rooms.
The facilities will be used from 4 to 6 p.m. May 5 and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6, with the net proceeds going to benefit the school weight room.
The vote came following a presentation by board member Michael Lenzi, who presented the idea of holding a weightlifting competition at the district.
Lenzi, who has participated in power-lifting competitions in the past and is a Sharpsville track and field coach, said he and Gridiron Club President Steve Summers wanted to develop fundraiser ideas to improve the middle school’s weight room.
The weight room is used by the entire school district, from sports teams to classes and special-education students. But despite this varied use, Lenzi said the weight room was in need of improvements to help the students reach their potential.
This includes new equipment, new paint and organizing everything in the weight room.
Some of the weight room’s equipment has rust or pads that are starting to tear, while the Blue Devils-themed paint is peeling in places and the space is limited due to the arrangement of equipment.
“We’ve had four pieces of equipment donated by UPMC within the last 10 years, but otherwise I think that’s been it,” Lenzi said of the weight room’s latest additions. “We want to make it something that the kids and the teachers can use and be proud of.”
Due to his power-lifting background, Lenzi suggested a weight lifting competition that could be open to students in the area, similar to the annual Blue Devil Invitational.
This competition would serve not only as a fundraiser but also provide an opportunity for student athletes not normally seen in the area, Lenzi said.
“When I would lift with the WNPF, the closest ‘giant’ meet you could go to was in Youngstown,” Lenzi said, referring to the World Natural Powerlifting Federation.
The competition would be open to local student athletes from grades six through 12, while Lenzi suggested a possible “celebrity division” as well, where sponsors could nominate a lifter above the age of 18.
Or, if a school district has more than five students participate, than a coach, teacher or administrator could lift as well.
“It would create some camaraderie and give the kids someone to cheer for,” Lenzi said.
Following the vote by the school board, Lenzi said he expected to have the entry forms ready by the end of this week, and a local gym owner would help event organizers determine how best to improve the weight room with the event’s proceeds.
Sign-ups are expected to begin in late March of next year.
