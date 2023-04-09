Rep. Parke Wentling (R-7th District, Greenville) announced he will be hosting two open houses as a way for residents to meet the staff, check out the offices and learn about the state-related services they offer.
The first event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Wentling’s Greenville district office, at 182 Main St. in Greenville. The second open house will take place the next day, Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon at his Shenango Valley district office at 689 N. Hermitage Road, Suite 2, in Hermitage.
For the latest district event information and state government updates, visit RepWentling.com and Facebook.com/repwentling.
Also, Wentling reminds residents to sign up for his legislative email reports by visiting his website and clicking on the “Resources” tab.
Wentling represents the western half of Mercer County.
