SUGAR GROVE TOWNSHIP–- Work will begin next week to rehabilitate a 61-year-old bridge that carries Werner Road over Little Shenango River in Sugar Grove Township.
Work on the bridge, which is between Route 18 and Leech Road, is expected to start Monday, weather permitting.
The project will include replacing the bridge’s concrete deck, steel painting, and minor roadway work.Drivers will take a detour, which will be posted using Route 18 and Route 358 (Main Street). It is expected to be in place for the duration of construction.
The new bridge is expected to be opened by late September.
The existing bridge was built in 1962 and is classified in poor condition. Approximately 1,400 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
The contractor is Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion. The contract cost is $1,847,008, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.
