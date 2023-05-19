SHARON — Logan Dreszel is going to find a special spot on his bookshelf for “Ricky, the Rock That Couldn’t Roll” by Jay Miletsky.
“I love this book. It’s a happy ending,” said Logan, 8, a third-grader at West Hill Elementary School in Sharon.
Logan, wearing a T-shirt that said “Reading Is My Super Power,” was among 250 West Hill students who received their own autographed copies of the book during an assembly held Thursday afternoon in the gym.
“To see the excitement for reading from them is the cherry on the cake,” said Lisa Nicastro, the school’s Title I reading specialist.
The kids were even more excited when Miletsky joined the assembly via Zoom. They decorated the gym with drawings of Ricky and “thank you” messages for the children’s author, who could hardly get a word in as the students cheered and clapped.
“This day is all about you for all of the time you spent and the awesome things that you did for us,” said Principal Justin Schweiss, dubbing it “Mr. Jay Day.”
“It really means a lot to me,” Miletsky told the crowd.
Students celebrated Read Across America in March with a March Madness-style competition that started with 16 books. Each grade level — kindergarten through sixth — read two books and picked the one they liked the most.
“Any kid loves a good competition,” Nicastro said of trying something different this year.
The school kept track with its own bracket and narrowed down the list, eventually selecting Miletsky’s book as the favorite.
After Nicastro ordered 280 copies of the book online as part of the Title I program, Miletsky reached out, excited to learn that so many kids loved the book, which is about a rock that needs help from his friends because he’s not round like the other rocks.
The kids flipped through their books on Thursday after studying their name signed by the author, who read the story out loud.
The students, who congratulated Miletsky on the birth of his third child, proudly carried their new books with them as the third-graders and sixth-graders paired up to read together.
In Adam Tonty’s third-grade classroom, Correy Trojak, 9, read the book with Malachi Williams, 13.
Correy said that he liked how Ricky’s friends were able to help him roll around with teamwork.
Logan, reading with Jibreel Sheffield, 12, pointed to his favorite part of the book, which says “When you’re surrounded by love, you always have hope.”
Rondale McCoy and Thomas Hackett took turns reading; Rondale told the third-grader that practicing his reading skills will help him a lot as he gets older.
“It could teach you a lot about helping friends,” Thomas said, also thanking Miletsky.
The author sent copies of all of his books for the school’s library, and the other copies of “Ricky, the Rock That Couldn’t Roll” will be shared with other students, like the Life Skills class, Nicastro said.
Encouraging a love of reading is so important, and it was fantastic to see the students so happy with their new books, said Natalie Dudzenski, English Language Arts teacher for sixth grade.
“It might be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them,” she said.
Speaking by phone from his home in Red Bank, N.J., Miletsky later said that most people see the book as a story about friendship, perseverance and creativity.
He wrote it with children with disabilities in mind, inspired by his daughter, Bria, 11, who has cerebral palsy. He called it a “love letter” to families like his.
Bria has people in her life who help her develop, just like Ricky and his friends.
“It’s great that the kids are really embracing the book,” said Miletsky, whose son Weston is just over one week old; he and his wife Amanda also have another son, Oakland, 2½.
When asked about how Ricky got his name, Miletsky said that he likes alliteration, also joking about getting “Rickrolled” — a reference to the Rick Astley song, “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
In a popular internet prank, people trick other online surfers to clicking on a video of the 1987 music video of Astley’s hit song.
“But almost all of them are named after people I know,” he said of his characters, like Ricky’s ladybug friend Bria.
