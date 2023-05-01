WEST MIDDLESEX — Raymond Omer will continue serving as superintendent of both West Middlesex and Reynolds school districts for at least another five years, according to a new shared services agreement.
West Middlesex school board unanimously approved an agreement last week with the Reynolds School District to share Omer from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2028.
The Reynolds school board approved the agreement April 19 7-2, with board members Rhonda Williams and Debra Wolford casting the “no” votes, Omer said.
Under the arrangement, Omer oversees the two school districts, which split the cost of pay and benefits. The two school districts also share Scott McCaskey, who serves as director of special education services for both districts.
West Middlesex school board President Dr. Andrew Erb said the agreement is cost-effective for the school district and its taxpayers, and would save close to $1 million for both West Middlesex and Reynolds.
Omer was initially hired by the West Middlesex Area School District in April 2018 a five-year term from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2023.
Then in early 2021, the Reynolds school board began searching for a new superintendent after former Superintendent John Sibeto announced his intent to retire. Reynolds eventually considered sharing a superintendent, and a proposal was received positively by West Middlesex school officials.
Both boards agreed in June 2021 to share Omer as superintendent for one school year, with officials from both districts expected to provide feedback throughout the process.
The arrangement proved successful, and at the end of the trial period, both school boards approved a four-year agreement that would maintain the arrangement through 2026.
That arrangement was again extended under this latest agreement.
According to school documents, the superintendent’s salary through the shared agreement is $180,755.98, with West Middlesex schools paying a share of $90,377.99. This is lower than the base salary of a superintendent at $139,043.06.
The special education director’s salary through the shared agreement is $111,311.99, with a West Middlesex schools share of $55,655.99. The base salary for the position would be $92,759.99, the documents state.
During the West Middlesex school board meeting last week, Erb said the arrangement and services will not change under the new deal, but rather the roles of the two school districts have switched.
Since the Reynolds school board wanted to retain Omer as superintendent, their board members approved a new five-year contract for Omer. A shared services agreement covering that time period was then sent to West Middlesex for approval.
Essentially, West Middlesex schools are now the recipient of the shared services agreement, instead of Reynolds schools being the recipient, Erb said.
However, school officials have stressed the agreement is not a merger of the two districts, and that each district retains its own separate culture and identity.
