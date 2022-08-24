Officials at the West Middlesex and Reynolds school districts are pursuing state funds to improve students’ safety and mental health.
At their latest meetings this month, the West Middlesex and Reynolds school boards voted to apply for mental health and physical safety grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Raymond Omer, who serves as superintendent of both West Middlesex Area School District and Reynolds School District, said districts have the opportunity to receive up to $112,000 for physical safety and and an equal amount for mental health.
“Mental health is often what leads to school safety issues,” Omer said.
Omer said West Middlesex officials had applied for PCCD grants in the past, although their use has shifted with the issues facing school districts.
Prior to COVID-19, the PCCD’s grants focused on safety improvements for schools. The PCCD then shifted its focus to health with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving schools funds toward sanitizers and other emergency supplies.
As the pandemic’s conditions improved, the PCCD again shifted its focus back toward physical safety but with an added emphasis on mental health.
The grants’ uses are divided into tiers, with school districts having to implement certain measures before advancing to the next tier.
For example, tier two of the physical safety grants requires training crossing guards in emergency management. Since some districts such as West Middlesex don’t have crossing guards, Omer said that allows the district to advance to the next tier.
Another tier required that school districts demonstrate that they have an internal communication system before putting any funds toward radios, which Omer said was negated since both districts already have PA systems.
At Reynolds schools, officials will put the physical safety funds toward improving their security video systems, improving school radios and decreasing their use of brass keys while increasing the use of security cards, which Omer said are more manageable than issuing traditional keys to staff.
“We can control who has access where, what times people can enter the buildings, we can cancel old cards,” Omer said.
At West Middlesex schools, where officials have used PCCD grants to implement different safety measures in previous years, officials will use this new round of physical safety funding to implement metal detector systems, which Omer said was a holdover from the later school board president Theodore Hennessy.
West Middlesex school officials even visited the New Castle Area School District, which already has metal detectors in place, to see how the system operates.
To help meet students’ mental health needs, Omer said both districts will look into hiring a social worker, which is the first tier in spending the mental health funds.
Neither districts currently employ a social worker, and even though they have guidance counselors, Omer said there are many differences between what a guidance counselor does and how a social worker interacts with students and families.
A traditional guidance counselor does have some experience with student assistance training and counseling, but also organizes many other programs such as college courses and career fairs.
So even though a guidance counselor can identify students dealing with certain issues and has the passion to help those students, Omer said their range of responsibilities can prevent the guidance counselor from following up on a student’s case or knowing all the options to deal with a certain issue.
A social worker meanwhile can devote their time to working with individual students throughout the school year and even meeting with students’ families outside of school.
These social workers will also have access to a variety of available resources that families may not know are locally available, and the workers can help parents cut through some of the more complex or difficult registration processes.
“A social worker almost becomes like a case manager, because they make sure a student engages with a program, and they make sure the family has all the supports they need,” Omer said.
Like their visit to New Castle schools regarding metal detector use, Omer said district officials reached out to the Grove City Area School District and the Intermediate Unit IV to learn how a social worker would operate in a school district.
The two school districts are currently seeking proposals, and are open to potentially hiring an individual or contracting with an agency, Omer said.
School officials must have their grant applications submitted by the end of August. If the grants are awarded, Omer said school officials will have to submit financial reports showing how the grant money is spent for the next few years.
Omer credited state Rep. Mark Longietti and state Sen. Michele Brooks for their advocacy toward funding for school districts.
“Those two were key,” Omer said of Longietti and Brooks.
