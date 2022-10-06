West Middlesex High School’s homecoming parade will be held at 6 p.m. today.
The parade route will run from the West Middlesex Post Office, up Main Street, and end at the district bus garage.
The Sharpsville-WM vs. Farrell Region 1 football game will kick-off at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $4 for students/seniors.
Staff at Big Red Stadium will accept Sharpsville football season tickets, which must be presented at the gate. Tickets will be available on game day beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the front gates.
The homecoming king will be crowned during pregame and the homecoming queen will be crowned at halftime.
The game and stadium festivities will be livestreamed on our district YouTube channel — WMASD Media: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC93pbGluLI38m7wF1ajfyiw.
West Middlesex Student Council is hosting its annual homecoming dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in the WMHS Commons.
