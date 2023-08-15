SHARON — Businesses and residents are being asked to take steps to protect themselves after West Nile Virus was detected in mosquitoes from an area of Sharon.
Officials with the Mercer County Conservation District announced Tuesday that businesses and residents near Budd Street Bridge should take extra precautions, such as applying insect repellent and wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors at dusk or dawn.
Vector Management Coordinator Zoe Heckathorn with the conservation district said mosquitoes usually have a range of about one or two square miles.
This means the five square miles around Budd Street Bridge could be considered the affected area, Heckathorn said.
Aside from protective measures, businesses and residents should also reduce mosquito breeding habitats by eliminating standing water.
This includes bird baths, discarded tires, and other containers capable of retaining standing water, the announcement states.
"It really doesn't take long for mosquitoes to breed and lay eggs," Heckathorn said.
While it's normal for there to be multiple cases across the state of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus, Heckathorn said the area she serves — which includes Mercer, Crawford and Butler counties — usually sees only a few cases each year.
Certain factors, including the season and time of year, can make such cases more common, however.
July and August are a time when West Nile virus is commonly detected in mosquitoes, which Heckathorn said aligns with the insects' breeding season.
The recent rainy weather also contributed to a higher number of mosquitoes, she said.
"Usually when it gets colder outside, we get less cases," Heckathorn said.
West Nile virus can cause flu-like symptoms such as aches or weakness.
Only rarely is West Nile virus fatal, and can be treated at the hospital if caught in its early stages, although certain groups of people, such as the elderly or those with compromised immune systems, may be at risk for complications, Heckathorn said.
Heckathorn said mosquitoes are collected and tested weekly, and updates will be issued if West Nile virus continues to be detected in mosquito populations.
For information, residents can contact the Mercer County Conservation District at 724-662-2242.
