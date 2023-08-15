SHARON — West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitos collected from the City of Sharon in Mercer County, according to a press release.
Businesses and residents located in Sharon near the Budd Street Bridge should take extra precautions, such as applying insect repellant and wearing long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk and dawn.
All businesses and residents should reduce mosquito breeding habitat by eliminating standing water, such as bird baths, discarded tires, or any other containers capable of retaining standing water.
For more information, contact Crawford/Mercer/Butler County Vector Control at zheckathorn@mercercountypa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.