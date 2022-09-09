HERMITAGE — Residents in parts of Hermitage must take precautions after mosquitoes captured in the area tested positive for West Nile Virus.
In a press release issued Friday, the Mercer County Conservation District said businesses and residents near Broadway Road and Lynnwood Drive should take measures to protect themselves and reduce mosquito breeding habitats.
For protection, residents can apply insect repellent and wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors at dusk or dawn.
Businesses and residents should also eliminate standing water, such as bird baths, discarded tires, or any other containers capable of retaining standing water, which can serve as mosquito breeding habitats, the release states.
This latest warning comes as West Nile Virus was discovered in mosquitoes for the third time this season in Mercer County, with the prior two discoveries being in Sharon and Grove City, Gerald Bickel said.
Bickel serves as the Mercer County Conservation District’s Vector Control program coordinator for Mercer, Butler and Crawford counties. The program is a statewide effort to test more pervasively for West Nile Virus than in the past.
Although there have been more positive identifications of West Nile Virus this season than last season, Bickel said the increase is caused by a more intense testing effort this season and not necessarily that West Nile Virus was more pervasive.
“It is not the usual, but this is the first year we’re monitoring mosquitoes at the levels we are,” Bickel said.
The last time West Nile Virus was detected in mosquitoes in Mercer County was 2018, and the last human case was in 2003.
If contracted, patients may experience flu or cold-like symptoms such as fever or weakness, with only extremely rare cases ending in fatalities, Bickel said.
Most incidents of West Nile Virus among mosquitoes tend to resolve themselves within two weeks or so, with the expected colder temperatures of October also expected to have an effect.
Staff with the vector control program will also be out in the field testing and working to control the spread among mosquitoes, Bickel said.
For more information, contact Crawford/Mercer/Butler County Vector Control by phone or email at 724-301-4949 and gbickel@mercercountypa.gov.
