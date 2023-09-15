WHEATLAND — When Wheatland merges with Hermitage on Jan. 1, a new zoning map will be needed to incorporate Wheatland into Hermitage's zoning districts.
To receive the community's comments before a zoning map is finished, Hermitage and Wheatland officials encouraged local residents to attend a meeting Wednesday evening to see a proposed zoning map and offer their questions or concerns.
"This is not a final map, so any thoughts you have, please tell us during the meeting or reach out to us," Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson told the audience.
City officials hired E. Holdings Inc. to help oversee the zoning update.
E. Holdings officials worked closely with a steering committee, comprised of residents and officials representing Wheatland, Hermitage and Mercer County, to ensure the transition is as seamless as possible, according to a release from the city.
Hermitage Director of Business and Community Development Mark Longietti said the majority of Wheatland's zoning districts — such as areas zoned for industrial or residential use — will largely remain the same.
Since Hermitage has 15 zoning districts and Wheatland only has four, Longietti said the challenge is finding Hermitage's zoning districts that will incorporate the existing districts while leaving certain areas open to future development.
"I think we have some districts that will fit Wheatland fairly well," Longietti said.
The proposed zoning map would zone the majority of Wheatland's business area south of Broadway Road as Heavy Industrial.
A narrow strip south of Broadway Road will be zoned Light Industrial, while a strip to the north will be zoned Neighborhood Commercial 2.
The majority of Wheatland's residential areas, which make up the northern half of the borough, will be zoned Suburban Residential 2, while an area along Mercer Avenue will be zoned Neighborhood Mixed Use.
While residents brought up some questions regarding other aspects of the merger, most of the meeting remained focused on the proposed zoning map, with some questions regarding potential businesses that could appear in residential or commercial areas.
Hermitage Director of Planning and Development Jeremy Coxe and Assistant Director Kristina Thomas explained that even if a residential area allows for certain businesses, other factors must be considered, including buffer and space requirements.
One area that was discussed by a few residents were the Neighborhood Mixed Use districts along Mercer Avenue, with some concerns ranging from the quiet nature of the neighborhood to commercial traffic taking up parking spaces.
Longietti said the area was considered for mixed use due to the existing Buchanan Manor retirement apartments and a church, as well as the road itself.
Wheatland resident Kiara Cromartie, who has lived on Chestnut Street since 2014, was among those in attendance Wednesday.
Cromartie said she shared some of the concerns regarding potential Residential Mixed Use districts along parts of Mercer Avenue, and that a nearby playground is used by many children in the community, including her son.
Since Wheatland already receives some services from Hermitage, such as police coverage, Cromartie said the merger would be beneficial for Wheatland, but also said fellow residents should attend future meetings or share their comments with city officials.
"Hopefully, they listen to us," Cromartie said.
Following Wednesday's meeting, the steering committee will discuss the proposed zoning map based on the community's input, Coxe said.
There will be further public meetings as the zoning map is reviewed by the Mercer County Regional Planning Commission and the Hermitage Planning Commission, as well as a public hearing. The Hermitage board of commissioners is expected to approve a final draft of the zoning map in december, Coxe said.
But if someone weren't able to attend Wednesday's meeting or the subsequent meetings, Coxe said residents are encouraged to reach out directly with any questions or concerns they may have.
Coxe and the other city staff present provided their contact information after the meeting for any residents who were interested.
About two-thirds of the votes cast in a referendum last year in both the small borough of Wheatland and in Hermitage favorite the merger.
The Hermitage Municipal Building can be reached at 724-981-0800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.