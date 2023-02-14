HERMITAGE — When Wheatland residents go to the polls this year, they’ll find some things will change and some things will remain the same.
With the merger of the Borough of Wheatland with the City of Hermitage set to take effect Jan. 1, 2024, Wheatland residents will vote later this year on the Hermitage commissioners who will represent them.
Mercer County Director of Elections Thad Hall said city residents, including Wheatland residents, will be able to vote for up to three candidates for the Hermitage Board of Commissioners.
However, Wheatland residents will vote for up to five candidates for the Farrell Area School District’s board of education, Hall said.
The unique ballot is required because, while the merger would make Wheatland a part of Hermitage, the school districts will remain unaffected — allowing Wheatland children to continue attending Farrell schools.
“So if you’re from Wheatland, the part of the ballot with municipal offices will look different, but the part with the school board will look the same,” Hall said.
As part of this voting process, the Hermitage Democratic commissioners will host a petition event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hermitage City Building, 800 N. Hermitage Road. Wheatland voters can stop in and sign petitions for Democratic candidates to be on the May primary ballot.
Voter registration and mail-in ballot information will be available.
Duane Piccirilli, president of the Hermitage Board of Commissioners, said he expected statewide judges candidates and Democratic county candidates would be present for the event.
“It is important that the correct information continues to be communicated so we have people informed before they vote,” Piccirilli said.
While there are multiple voting locations throughout Hermitage, Wheatland’s only voting location, the municipal building and fire station located at 71 Broadway Road, Wheatland, is expected to remain the same.
Hall said that Wheatland residents would continue to vote at the site this year and into the foreseeable future after the merger takes effect, provided Hermitage continues to operate the Wheatland municipal building.
Hermitage officials previously said the Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department will be retained as a branch of the Hermitage Fire Department, similar to the Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department, which maintains its own station, vehicles and charter.
“Usually we try to keep the polling locations in the same place, so as long as the city continues to use the building, we’ll use it as a polling place,” Hall said.
Aside from just voting, Wheatland residents will also have the opportunity to run for city offices.
But if Wheatland residents do decide to run, they will need more petition signatures than past elections. While borough offices only require 10 signatures, Hall said city offices require 100 signatures.
Candidates can file petitions from Tuesday through March 7.
Any Wheatland residents who would like to run for city offices can pick up the necessary packets of information at the Mercer County Election Office, located at 130 N. Pitt St., Suite B, Mercer. The office is open 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Hall said.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.