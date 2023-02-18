A Greenville man has added his name to the growing list of potential candidates for Mercer County commissioner.
Roy (Trey) Wilt is running for office for the first time, but he believes that his experience stacks up against the others.
“As a young person, it really is my future,” he said.
The pool so far includes Republicans Wilt, Ann Coleman, Michael T. Fennell, Bill Finley Jr., Justin Pipp, Richard Stachel and Stephen A. Williams, and Democrats James McLusky and incumbent Tim McGonigle.
All three commissioners’ seats are up for re-election this year, with at least one member from each party likely to win a place on the board. Two Democrats and two Republicans will win nominations in the May 16 primary, and voters will be able to cast ballots for two candidates in the Nov. 7 general elections, with the top three finishers winning places on the board.
Wilt works for Penn-Northwest Development Corp., the county’s economic development agency.
He has become familiar with county operations through Penn-Northwest, working with businesses and industries in and around Mercer County.
He comes from a political family, which has taught him a lot about serving as an elected official.
Penn-Northwest is run by his uncle Rod Wilt, who was a local state representative along with Trey Wilt’s grandfather, Roy Wilt Sr.
The younger Wilt has also worked for the town of Greenville and on political campaigns, and has experience with writing grants.
Wilt met with constituents Saturday during a petition signing event hosted by the Mercer County Republican Party at the Brandy Springs Community Center in Mercer.
“I just love being able to talk to people,” he said.
One of his talking points is the declining population in the county; it’s gone down by about 30 percent over the past 30 years, he said.
Wilt is a graduate of Thiel College in Greenville and Greenville High School, and he’s seen his peers move away after graduation.
Local leaders need to be proactive in communicating with younger residents in an effort to make this a place where they want to work, live and raise families, he said in a news release.
He has seen some things heading in the right direction, like the Penn-Northwest Future Leaders Homegrown Initiative.
And he feels safe in Mercer County and plans to work with first responders to keep it safe.
Wilt was a dean’s list student at Thiel, NCAA Academic All-American wrestler, three-time national qualifier in Student Congress and a national semi-finalist, and American Legion Keystone Boys State Governor program.
