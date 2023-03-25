A storm that whipped through Mercer County Saturday caused widespread power outages and severe damage, and damaged a statue outside the county courthouse.
Mercer County Public Safety Department reported that tree falls and high winds caused damage throughout the county, with western areas along the Ohio state line particularly affected. The winds toppled numerous trees and damaged a Civil War monument outside the Mercer County Courthouse along Pitt and East Market streets.
Penn Power reported that the storm left about 13,300 Mercer County customers without power as of 4 p.m., and many residents suffered damage.
The power outages affected traffic lights throughout the Shenango Valley, forcing the Hermitage Fire Department to use generators for traffic control.
This is a developing story. Check sharonherald.com for updates.
