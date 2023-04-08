HERMITAGE – Paula Kerins got stumped.
“This past week that’s what I’ve had dreams about – stumps,’’ Kerins, co-owner of Tam O’Shanter Golf Course said.
Then she pointed to a few of the 50 downed trees from ferocious straight-line winds in the April 1, storm.
“That’s all I could see after the storm – stumps, stumps, stumps,’’ Kerins said.
She estimated storm damage, which includes the loss of trees, mangled asphalt on cart trails and in the parking lot along with cleanup expenses will hit $100,000. The clubhouse wasn’t damaged.
Local residents and other businesses took their lumps in the same storm. For the golf course though it soared far beyond an inconvenient mess.
Toppled trees and big limbs strewn on fairways, tees and greens crippled play.
“Some of the holes were unplayable,’’ Kerins said.
Ari Papadopoulos, O’Shanters head golf pro, was in the clubhouse when the storm struck.
“It was scary to see,’’ Papadopoulos said of massive trees getting uprooted. “It was amazing.’’
It’s a myth that tornadoes outnumber straight-line winds, Bob Smerbeck, an AccuWeather meteorologist said.
“It’s very rare to get a tornado,’’ Smerbeck said. But added straight-line winds can pack a lot of punch with wind speeds of up to 100 mph.
“You get straight-line winds when a thunderstorm collapses all its rain at once that creates strong wind,’’ he said. “The wind flattens out and can knock down trees and power lines.’’
As Kerins walked through tree-damaged areas with her husband Rick, the couple agreed they were lucky. They were set to hold an event that was canceled out of weather concerns before the storm hit.
“We’re relieved we did,’’ Rick said. “If someone had been in just the right spot in the parking lot or on the course they would have been injured.’’
A quick response from a tree service business, O’Shanter employees and volunteers descending on the course after the storm allowed it to resume operations.
Insurance will likely only pick up the tab for tree damage to the parking lot, asphalt cart paths and small structures.
Golfers were out playing Saturday at O’Shanter.
The course had a tournament where all the holes were reconfigured to be par-3. It’s patterned after the par-3, light-hearted contest played at the Master’s Tournament.
Play at the Master’s in Augusta, Ga., was suspended twice Friday afternoon due to heavy thunderstorms. The course reported at least three trees fell.
Saturday’s weather at the tournament was almost as miserable with heavy rains forcing the third round to be suspended mid-afternoon.
The storm whacking O’Shanter’s took a toll on history. A couple of the fallen trees were thought to be up to 300 years old, Kerins said.
Gianna Effinite, an O’Shanter regular, was playing at the course’s Saturday tournament. While Effinite said she felt sorry that the course sustained heavy tree damage in the storm – it provided one benefit.
“Some of those trees got in my way and others when playing,’’ Effinite said. “It’s going to make it a little easier now.’’
