NEW CASTLE – Respiratory syncytial virus — RSV in medical shorthand — isn’t waiting to descend in Western Pennsylvania.
It’s already here, said Dr. Beth Piccione, president of UPMC Horizon.
“We are seeing rising numbers of RSV cases that we don’t normally see until January,’’ Piccione said at Horizon’s annual meeting Tuesday at UPMC Jameson in New Castle.
Parents are undergoing a fast read on RSV, as severe cases in infants are surging.
The respiratory disease, formally called respiratory syncytial virus, hits every year. But this year’s strain is overwhelming children’s hospitals in Denver, Hartford, Conn., and others. UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh said it’s seeing an uptick in RSV cases.
On top of this COVID-19 is kicking into gear and the flu season has begun.
But Piccione said health care providers learned a lesson during the coronavirus pandemic, Piccione said.
“We feel very ready,’’ she said of handling all three illnesses.
Before the pandemic hospitals have gotten smacked with rising numbers of severe flu patients. The hospitals respond by tallying the number of empty beds available to handle the load.
COVID-19 was a game changer. It wasn’t just hospital beds that were counted. The pandemic created a drastic healthcare worker shortage nationwide, leaving hospitals and patients in the lurch.
Hospitals now can’t merely count the number of available beds, Piccione said. They also have to consider, “This is what we can staff.’’
Overseeing Horizon’s Greenville and Farrell hospitals along with UPMC Jameson in New Castle, Piccione said she has access to more employees and can plug them in where needed.
“We can move staff from the different locations,’’ Piccione said. “A lot of communities don’t have that luxury. We share resources throughout the system.’’
And with that, Horizon searches all the time on the number of inpatients.
“We are continually accessing who is in the hospital,’’ she said.
Piccione said Horizon’s highlights over the past year she included its newly-opened UPMC Outpatient Center in Hermitage — which offers services inlcluding allowing patients to set appointments online, offers urgent care and orthopedics if something pops up in an exam.
“You can go down the hall and get an opinion,’’ Piccione said.
Horizon hired more nurses at its Farrell hospital birthing center and also the recruitment of a new obstetrics and gynecology physician. The hospital is the only birthing center in either Lawrence or Mercer County.
“We’re committed to the long haul,’’ she said.
