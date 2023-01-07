PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP — Dozens gathered at Chestnut Run Swim Beach Saturday morning to try and catch a glimpse of bald eagles while learning about how they can help with conservation efforts.
“I heard 34 were here in the last couple days,” said Mario Altieri, a game warden with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The commission along with the Shenango River Watchers, Mercer County Conservation District and the Army Corps of Engineers came together on Saturday for Eagle Fest at Shenango River Lake in Pymatuning Township.
Snow began to fall as park Ranger Matt Pook, welcomed the crowd, which was armed with cameras, binoculars, hot drinks and winter gear.
“They look like the shape of a football,” he said of spotting an eagle.
Altieri cautioned folks to stay at least 1,000 feet back from eagles and not make any sudden movements.
“They think you’re an upright, two-legged predator,” he said.
A few heat lamps and bonfires were set up while attendees studied a picture of a bald eagle’s wingspan — roughly 6 to 7 feet — and a replica of the bird’s large nest; those typically measure 2 to 4 feet high and 5 to 6 feet wide.
“It’s the size of a small car,” Altieri said.
Folks were interested to learn that most eagles weigh about 14 pounds and that their white heads and tails don’t develop for about five years after birth.
They are part of the sea eagle family and have very sharp talons with strong tendons.
“When they grip on to something, they don’t let go,” Altieri said.
They are very protective of their nests and typically produce one to three eggs at a time.
The incubation period is 34 to 36 days, with the eggs hatching in April. Eagle pairs mate for life, and the females are often larger than the males.
Bald eagles eat fish, smaller birds, roadkill and sometimes cats, said Jared Schibik, game commission land manager, and Altieri.
“It’s just the way of life,” Schibik said.
The strength of the eagle population is “relatively new,” Altieri said, noting that numbers fell between 1940 and 1965 because of human factors like hunting, deforestation and pesticides.
Lead poisoning is another issue; the birds can ingest it through ammunition fragments, and it only takes a rice-grain-sized piece of lead to kill an eagle, Schibik said.
Do not approach a sick or injured eagle, the men said. Such reports, including concerns about mistreatment of eagles, can be directed to the game commission by visiting pgc.pa.gov or calling 1-833-PGC-HUNT.
The website also has live webcam streams of two active bald eagle nests.
Altieri explained the statewide bald eagle recovery program — an agreement from the 1980s between the game commission and Canada that allowed for the transport of the birds to the United States in an effort to help boost the population.
Bald eagles are protected at the federal level. In Pennsylvania, they have been removed from the Federal List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants because the population has rebounded.
Some of the attendees wandered down to the beach, where binoculars and telescopes were available for looking out over the water.
Several eagles were spotted on an icy part of the lake, not far from where the crowd gathered on the sand.
“It’s wonderful to be here,” said Darla Engstrom of Adamsville.
Saturday was her first Eagle Fest, and she appreciated learning new facts about bald eagles.
Sisters Linda Volpe of Sharon and Lisa King of Mercer were interested to learn more about the conservation project with Canada.
They enjoy bird-watching and outdoor activities, and they were glad that they had the chance to attend the event, despite the cold.
“It’s very relaxing to watch for birds,” King said.
