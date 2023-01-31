SHARON – A lack of snow Saturday didn’t stop Christ Lutheran Church’s Winterfest. In fact – it likely boosted attendance.
Over the summer the Sharon church hosted a carnival so a winter festival seemed like a natural fit, Susan Dilley, a member of the church who organized the events said.
“We started planning in November, Dilley said of Winterfest.
The all-day family outing that included movies, crafts, games, a photo booth and balloon animals – and of course lots of food.
Individual groups and individuals created 10 different kinds of chili served from large crock pots.
“We asked the Sharon Fire Department if they would donate some chili, and they arrived with it in one of their trucks,’’ Dilley said.
The event was promoted on social media which came through for the church.
“It’s not even noon and we’ve had at least a 100 people here,’’ the Rev. Denny Blouser, the church’s interim pastor, said. “It’s already above anything we expected.’’
Repeatedly adults at the event said they brought their children and grandchildren because a lack of snow prevented fun activities like sled riding or creating snowmen.
“We were so bored and we wanted something to do,’’ Keishelle Greene, who brought her two children and niece said.
One woman from Warren, Ohio, who asked to just be identified as Sarah, brought her two twin children for the day.
“I was looking for something for them to do in the winter,’’ Sarah said.
She and her children enjoyed created s’mores outside with a wood-burning fire. “It’s really nice here.’’
