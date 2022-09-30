SHARON — Charges against a Sharon woman accused in a man's drug-overdose death are being held for Common Pleas Court.
Shannon Lee Phillips, 47, of 1099 Haig St., appeared before District Judge Travis P. Martwinski for her preliminary hearing Friday morning.
Phillips is facing charges of drug delivery resulting in death; conspiracy of drug delivery resulting in death; manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver; conspiracy of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; conspiracy of criminal use of a communication facility; reckless endangerment; intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
The charges stem from the June 12 overdose death of Patrick G. McClimans.
According to the criminal complaint, Phillips told police she was at a bar on June 11 when she was contacted by someone asking if she knew anyone looking to buy pills.
Phillips allegedly responded "yes" and went with McClimans to buy the pills. Police said he bought seven pills for $100.
After the purchase, Phillips returned to the bar and later returned to McClimans' residence on Stambaugh Avenue. When she arrived, McClimans was passing out and she threw water on him to wake him up.
McClimans started speaking again, and Phillips left. She returned to McClimans' residence again, and talked with him until she went to bed that night.
On the morning of June 12, Phillips woke up and found McClimans unresponsive, which is when she called Mercer County 911, the criminal complaint states.
Phillips showed police a kitchen cupboard in McClimans' residence that contained a blue pill, a red straw with powder residue and a device possibly used for crushing pills.
Later, an associate of McClimans accompanied police to the residence, where Phillips handed over a plastic bag containing four blue pills.
Police said the blue pills, identified as oxycodone hydrochloride, looked similar to others containing fentanyl that officers have found.
The pills were sent to the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab and were found to contain methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Police said in the complaint that Phillips intentionally misled investigators during the investigation into McClimans' death, and an examination of her phone found Phillips actually called the man about the pills.
During the hearing Friday morning, Assistant Jacob Attorney Jacob Sander called Sharon police Officer Devin Fosler, who was the first to arrive on scene.
Fosler described the events in the criminal complaint, including his arrival and inspection of McClimans.
Sander also called Sharon detective Sgt. Ryan Chmura, who said Mercer County Coroner John Libonati responded to the scene and would be available to testify if needed.
Chmura said test results from the coroner's office showed signs of various substances in McClimans' blood, including fentanyl.
Chmura also said state police told him that Phillips initiated a phone will with Odem for 12 seconds. The trooper involved would also be available to testify, Chmura said.
Defense attorney Neil E. Rothschild objected to Chmura's testimony involving what he was told by Libonati's office and the state police, arguing that it was hearsay. Sander responded that some hearsay was allowable in court.
Rothschild also argued that the prosecution could not prove criminal intent.
Rothschild said there was no way for McClimans to know that the pills she purchased were dangerous or something like Xanax.
"There's a lot of pills out there," Rothschild said.
Sander countered Rothschild's argument by saying that it was Phillips who initiated the purchase by calling the man, and that arranging for McClimans to purchase pills by "somebody off the street" was reckless behavior.
Phillips is scheduled appear for her preliminary arraignment before Common Pleas Judge Tedd C. Nesbit.
