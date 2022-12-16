SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Sharon woman has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death following an overdose of a Springfield Township man in 2020.
Heather Leigh Gable, 49, remains in Mercer County Jail for her role in the death of her fiance John Devine, state police said in court documents.
Police were dispatched to a home in the township on Dec. 6, 2020, to investigate a reported death.
Devine was found in the bedroom, where evidence indicated that the death was drug-related, police said.
Toxicology results showed that Devine had cocaine, fentanyl and metabolites in his system. The cause of death was ruled “accidental” from a fentanyl overdose.
Devine had been living with Gable at the time of the incident, and police said they interviewed her multiple times.
She said that she gave him crack in the past, having introduced him to the drug when they started dating.
On Dec. 6, 2020, she brought crack home for both of them to use. She also took some of that crack to another residence, where everyone who used it got sick or had ill effects, Gable told police.
One of those individuals fell unconscious and required lifesaving measures to be revived.
Gable said she believes that Devine used those same drugs. Police noted that fentanyl is often combined with other drugs like crack.
Gable was arraigned Dec. 5 by District Judge Daniel W. Davis, Mercer, and she is being held on $250,000 bond.
Her preliminary hearing with Davis is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 22.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
