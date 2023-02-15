EAST LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old woman is dead following a fatal car accident Tuesday in East Lackawannock Township.
Brittany Strickland was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle accident on Mercer-West Middlesex Road. The crash happened at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
State police said Strickland was traveling east on Mercer-West Middlesex Road and was negotiating a left curve just east of Flat Road. The second vehicle was traveling west on Mercer-West Middlesex Road in the same location.
The right side tires of Strickland's vehicle traveled across the fog line, and police said Strickland appeared to over-correct, causing the vehicle to slide in a counter-clockwise direction.
Strickland's vehicle traveled across the eastbound lane and into the westbound lane, becoming completely broadside as the second vehicle approached, state police said.
The second vehicle swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid a collision, causing the second vehicle's front end to hit Strickland's vehicle on the passenger side.
The second vehicle's airbags deployed, and the occupants only received minor injuries.
The passenger side of Strickland's vehicle, however, was heavily damaged and pushed two-thirds of the way into the vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest on the north side of Mercer-West Middlesex Road along the berm, about 20 feet west of the initial impact, police said.
