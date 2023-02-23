HERMITAGE – Preliminary hearings are scheduled next week for two women accused of giving drugs to a woman who died of an overdose in March 2021.
Jennifer Lynn Deitz, 35, of 1455 Bolde Drive, Apartment 1C, Hermitage; and Rachine N. Smith, 36, of 819 Fruit Ave., Farrell, were charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver in the death of Brandy Curry, who was in her 30s.
Police said Deitz and Smith arranged for the sale of six pills of 30 mg Roxycodone that was actually fentanyl and drove her to get the pills. Curry died March 12, 2021, as a result of using the pills.
Hermitage police were dispatched on March 12, 2021, to Shenango Park Apartments for a deceased woman who had appeared to have overdosed.
A witness said Curry had been prescribed Xanax and Suboxone, and was weaning off the Suboxone, and started taking Roxycodone so she would not be sick.
Toxicology reports showed that Curry had a lethal amount of fentanyl in her system at the time of her death. The Pennsylvania State Police lab found that testing of a tablet from among Curry’s medication that appeared to be Roxycodone was actually fentanyl.
Police also found text messages between the three women outlining the purchase and transport to get the pills.
Both women will have preliminary hearings in front of District Judge Mary Ann Odem, Farrell. Smith’s is scheduled for Feb. 28 and Dietz’s is scheduled for March 2.
