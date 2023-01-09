HERMITAGE — As Dan Young spoke to the group of women around him Wednesday evening, he started the self-defense course not by demonstrating a strike or counter, but delivering a message.
That the women — daughters, sisters, mothers and grandmothers — are loved and valued, and had friends and families who cared about them.
Which is why Young, the owner and lead instructor of Young’s Martial Arts, said self-defense is so important.
“Your families want you around for those moments — birthdays, graduations — why does someone have the right to take that away from you?” Young asked the group.
The free-to-the-public course, held Wednesday at the Buhl Park Casino, was the first of its kind for the park, and gave about 20 women a chance to learn some tips and defensive moves.
Along with his martial arts business, Young also serves as a corporal and tactical defense instructor with the Hermitage Police Department, which also gave a law-enforcement perspective that he could share.
Young was accompanied by three fellow instructors, who helped demonstrate certain moves and moved about the participants to offer advice and assist when necessary.
Some of the advice included running or jogging in groups, or loudly shouting “No!” when resisting an attacker, so that bystanders know the woman is the victim and not the aggressor if things become physical, Young said.
The women were also shown and got to try some defensive moves, including ways to break free from someone’s hold, and vulnerable areas to strike with an open hand or the side of a hand, rather than a fist.
“Remember, don’t strike the target, strike through the target,” Young told the participants.
When it came time to practice some moves and counters, the women paired up to spar with one another, using pads when necessary.
One group included Brandi Dillon, of Sharon, and Leann Simonik, of Sharpsville. Dillon, who works in loss prevention, said she learned of the course through Buhl Park Sports and Recreation Coordinator Markee Juranovich’s initial Facebook post.
Simonik, who lives near the park, said she and her husband had previously participated in the “Run/Walk with Eliza” event held at the park in September.
The event honored Tennessee woman Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and murdered while on an early-morning walk. The event included safety tips for women, and inspired Juranovich to organize Wednesday’s self-defense course.
Both ladies said they appreciated how Young and the instructors kept the lesson serious but relatively light-hearted, using jokes throughout the lesson.
“They’ve done a very good job of making it accessible for everybody,” Dillon said of Young and the instructors.
The two ladies added that Young’s message, that the participants all had value as people, helped get them in the right mindset when getting started.
“I think that really empowered and motivated everybody,” Simonik said.
There were 30 spots available for women who wanted to sign up for the self-defense course. Juranovich said those slots filled up within a day of the event’s posting on Facebook in November.
Although seven later dropped out, seven more quickly signed up, which Juranovich said indicated a high level of interest among local women toward the program.
About 20 women ultimately took part in the event Wednesday, with those absentees possibly due to the lower temperatures and rainfall that evening, Juranovich said.
Based on the positive reception to this initial course, Juranovich said organizers were open to possibly hosting more courses in the future.
If there are any future courses, both Simonik and Dillon said local women should “absolutely” consider signing up.
“Especially younger girls, since they might find themselves in some potentially dangerous situations,” Simonik said.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.