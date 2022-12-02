SHARON – No one was hurt in a fire Thursday night on Malleable Street in Sharon.
Fire Chief Bob Fiscus said when the fire engines arrived around 7 p.m. at 258 Malleable St., the entire west side of the house was engulfed in flames. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes, Fiscus said.
The blaze was caused by a woodburner, which caught the building’s materials on fire, Fiscus said.
The fire was accidental in nature, causing roughly $25,000 worth of damage. Fiscus said the house is not a total loss and can be repaired.
Firefighters didn’t find any pets at or near the home, Fiscus said.
The house is owned by John Domascieno, who lives there alone. He was not home at the time of the fire. Domascieno did not have insurance on the home, Fiscus said.
Firefighters from Farrell, Patagonia, Hermitage, and Brookfield, Ohio, assisted Sharon Fire Department. McGonigle Ambulance was also on scene.
