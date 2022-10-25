HERMITAGE — The planned FedEx center at 2978 S. Hermitage Road is beginning to take shape.
Construction began earlier this year in July, and the 250,000-square-foot distribution center is expected to open in the summer of 2023, said David Westrick, a media relations representative for FedEx Ground.
The project is being developed by Scannell Properties, of Indianapolis, Ind.
FedEx officials previously said the facility will offer both part-time and full-time positions, with estimates on the number of employees expected to be available closer to the center’s opening next year.
The site along the west side of Route 18 used to be the Tam O’Shanter Golf Course driving range. It is just north of the interchange of interstates 80 and 376.
