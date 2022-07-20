HERMITAGE — Piles of dirt could be seen from South Hermitage Road Wednesday — marking the construction progress for a future FedEx distribution center.
The planned 250,000 sq. ft. distribution center will be located at 2978 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, where excavators are carrying out site preparation work this week. The site previously contained the driving range for Webb Winery, which has since relocated, and the Tam O’Shanter Golf Course driving range.
Scannell Properties of Indianapolis, Ind., is the project developer, and the center is expected to be operational in 2023.
David Westrick, a media relations representative for FedEx Ground, said earlier this year that the company would determine employment numbers, based on business demands, as the facility’s start date draws closer.
FedEx Ground Hermitage city officials announced the planned distribution center in March.
Hermitage Planning Commission approved the distribution center’s major land development plan April 4. The Hermitage Board of Commissioners issued final approval later that month.
City officials have expressed excitement for the project, particularly for the economic benefits the distribution center may bring to not just Hermitage but the surrounding area as well.
