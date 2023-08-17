EAST LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP – Temporary lane restrictions are scheduled to take place along Interstate 80 this week in East Lackawannock Township, east of the Mercer exit, to allow for sweeping and line painting, PennDOT announced.
Work is scheduled to begin at about 8 a.m. today, Aug. 18, from mile marker 13 to mile marker 10 on I-80 westbound and from mile marker 10 to mile marker 15 on I-80 eastbound.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.