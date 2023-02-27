COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP – Work will be completed on the Tait Road bridge in Coolspring Township by the end of 2023.
The Mercer County commissioners on Thursday accepted a bid of $644,000 from Horizon Construction Group of Seneca, Pa., for rehabilitation of the bridge.
They will replace the three-foot-high beams and the steel open grid deck. The abutments will remain in place.
Brad Elder, director of the Mercer County bridge department, said the next step in the process of rehabilitation is a pre-construction meeting. At that meeting with the contractors, it will be determined when work will begin on the bridge and how long the bridge will be closed.
“The critical factor is when they can get materials,” Elder said. “Once they receive the materials, then they can start work on the bridge site.”
The project for the bridge became active in October 2020.
Work could start in the summer, and the bridge could be closed for at least two weeks, depending on the contractor’s schedule.
The bridge is north of the courthouse and a few hundred feet after the intersection of Tait Road and state Route 19.
