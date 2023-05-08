HERMITAGE — Taking advantage of the warm weather Friday evening, local families had a chance to stop by the Valley YMCA and enjoy some outdoor activities as part of Healthy Kids Day.
The event, which included an inflatable obstacle course, a bounce house, face painting, Haitian Sensation and representation from the Hermitage police and fire departments, was the first of its kind observed at the Hermitage location at 925 N. Hermitage Road.
“It’s a nationwide event,” Adam Cook, CEO of the YMCAs in Hermitage, Grove City and Franklin, said of Healthy Kids Day.
This year was possibly the first time Healthy Kids Day was observed in Hermitage location; other YMCA locations already observe the event annually.
Hoping for at least a hundred visitors, Valley YMCA Branch Executive Director John Garzarelli said 80 to 90 people had attended within the first half hour of the two hour-long event, and more were expected to come as the evening progressed.
“It’s been great. The kids and their parents have loved it so far,” Garzarelli said Friday.
Healthy Kids Day is just one of a few additions Garzarelli plans to bring to the Hermitage location, which he took over as branch executive director last October.
Prior to that, Garzarelli had served as the youth and family program director at the Grove City YMCA for about 10 years.
Since arriving at the Hermitage location, Garzarelli said the Valley YMCA has undergone a few renovations including a new roof and carpeting. More improvements are planned including renovations to the building’s lobby area, and officials have ordered a circuit of about eight exercise machines.
“From what I understand, the building has been a YMCA since 1959, and I think before that it was a hardware store,” Garzarelli said. “They did an addition in 2007, but otherwise that was it.”
Aside from improvements to the building, there could be some new additions to the Valley YMCA’s programming.
About 130 children are involved in the location’s soccer and flag football programs, with another 60 or so children involved in T-ball.
Garzarelli said YMCA officials someday would like to start an after-school program, where children can have a safe place to go instead of being home alone while their parents work.
But before any new programs arrive, Garzarelli said it was important to promote the community’s awareness of the Valley YMCA and introduce even more local children to the services that are already available.
“We have five school districts within 10 minutes of each other in this area, so I’m trying to build that outreach with the community,” Garzarelli said.
The Valley YMCA has programs that cater to adults as well, ranging from fitness classes to indoor cycling and Silver Sneakers, a program covered by insurance for seniors 60 years of age or older.
There is also a Thanksgiving meal giveaway where seniors can pick up a turkey dinner, and a Christmas party that offers food and another chance for seniors to socialize, Garzarelli said.
“The people enjoy it, because we have different activities and classes and games, but we’ve also got a nice group of ladies and gentlemen who just enjoy having a place to get out and talk with people,” he said.
Valley YMCA officials are looking hire a sports director, which would be a full-time position, and sports staff, which would be part-time positions aimed at high school and college-age applicants, Garzarelli said.
For more information on the Valley YMCA and its programs, visit “The Valley YMCA of Hermitage” on Facebook and the website at www.grovecityymca.org/branch/shenango-valley-ymca.
