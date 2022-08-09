HERMITAGE – The two YMCA organizations in Mercer County are about to become one — YMCA Grove City said Tuesday it has taken over operations of the Hermitage YMCA which will be merged into the Grove City group.
Grove City already oversees YMCA operations in Franklin, Venango County.
“This has been in the works for quite awhile,’’ Adam Cook, CEO of YMCA Grove City and YMCA Franklin said.
The YMCA mailed letters Tuesday to current YMCA Hermitage members about the action and plans for the future.
YMCA Grove City and YMCA Hermitage reached an agreement Aug. 1 for the Hermitage center to become a branch of the Grove City YMCA, and maintain its building. Grove City also is committed to investing in the Hermitage center, with exercise equipment upgrades and replacing the building's roof on the improvement list, Cook said.
YMCA Hermitage’s senior managers have already resigned, he said. YMCA Hermitage board members couldn't immediately be reached Tuesday afternoon.
Plans call for all three YMCA locations to operate under one umbrella company. Joining all three operations will reduce costs, Cook said.
“You don’t need to have three CEOs for each YMCA or three accounting departments,’’ he said.
But each location will continue to have its own character. Funds raised specifically for one branch will remain with that location.
“Each branch must pull its own weight,’’ Cook said.
But money raised for general operations can be used at any of the locations, he added.
“We hope to go programs like youth sports,’’ Cook said of YMCA Hermitage. “We’ve been conversing on what resources we can we share and what programs we can provide.’’
The merger isn't a done deal. It must be approved by YMCA USA, the governing body for the nation's 2,400 YMCA centers. But Cook said that shouldn't be a problem.
Like other YMCAs, the Hermitage club is a non-profit organization. By law a non-profit organization must get court approval to dissolve and and to be merged into another organization.
Cook is looking to have court approval in place by the end of the year.
He acknowledged the Hermitage location needs work. YMCA Grove City has 3,800 members, with YMCA Franklin having 3,600. But YMCA Hermitage has only 900 members.
The long-term plan for Hermitage is to create a dynamic organization, he said.
“Down the road we want to see a better facility in Hermitage and have more impact in the community with programs and services,’’ Cook said.
