FARRELL — When state Lt. Gov. Austin Davis posed for a group photo with Farrell Area Elementary School’s third-graders Tuesday morning, one of the African American students told him, “You look like me.”
Davis’ stop Tuesday at Farrell schools, where he read the book “What Is Given from the Heart” to an audience of third-graders, was just one of many as he “crisscrosses the commonwealth.”
As the first African American to hold the lieutenant governor position in Pennsylvania, Davis hopes to inspire other young people, whether in Farrell or anywhere across the state, to pursue their goals or even become representatives themselves.
“They are the future of our commonwealth, and they can make Black history here in Pennsylvania,” Davis said.
Davis, he did not initially plan on becoming involved in politics, but decided to participate after someone he knew was killed in a shooting when Davis was 16.
Davis attended a McKeesport City Council meeting and found that no one on council was talking about gun violence or represented Black constituents like him.
Davis then started a youth organization aimed at dealing with gun violence, which later led to him attending the University of Pittsburgh for political science, running for the state House of Representatives and eventually running for his current position.
“It’s important to me that people are reflected in our government leaders, and so for the first time, people who look like me, Black and brown people, see someone who looks like them in the halls of power in Harrisburg,” he said.
Beyond inspiring other people of color, Davis said he, like many people in the Farrell community, came from a working-class background while he grew up in Allegheny County.
Thanks to the support of his father, a union bus driver, and his mother, a hairdresser, Davis said he was able to become the first generation of his family to graduate from college.
“That’s the story of millions of folks in Western Pennsylvania, people who worked hard and played by the rules to get ahead,” David said.
Tuesday’s visit by the lieutenant governor was almost a year in the making, ever since Davis and Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the Farrell area last May while on the campaign trail.
At the time, Farrell schools Superintendent Dr. Lora Adams-King said Davis promised to return to Farrell, regardless of whether his bid for lieutenant governor was successful.
Davis kept that promise when his office recently contacted school officials about visiting the district, while giving the students a chance to meet a state representative that reflected many within the school district, Adams-King said.
“It’s a win-win for the city of Farrell, for the borough of Wheatland, and the Farrell Area School District,” Adams-King said.
Davis’ visit is part of an annual African American Read-In, a nationwide event observed at Farrell schools where local community figures come to read African American literature to the different classrooms.
Many of the guest speakers will be African American, but not all, Adams-King said.
“Because African American history is our history, it’s for all of us. It’s American history,” she said.
The high school will hold similar activities for the occasion, including activities with poetry, African American dress, and a day where students can wear gear and clothing from historically Black colleges and universities, Adams-King said.
On Tuesday, Davis read the book “What Is Given from the Heart” by Patricia McKissack, which features a character who wants to give something near and dear to them to a family that doesn’t have much.
Although the main characters does not have much to give, Davis said he hoped the students learned the importance of being of service to others
“If you give something that’s meaningful and from the heart, it can literally change someone’s life,” Davis said.
When it comes to the challenges facing Pennsylvania’s students, Davis said there are many issues today that previous generations did not have to contend with.
These include the economic issues in Pennsylvania and the United States overall, with many things being more expensive than in the past.
“But there are a number of issues facing young people in this commonwealth that we are going to have to address to make sure that they can succeed and live the American Dream here in the commonwealth,” Davis said.
