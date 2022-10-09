SHARON — As Kathy Vorisek explained the importance of farms to the group of first graders gathered before her, she decided to use an example the students would be familiar with — pizza.
Using animal puppets and a few ingredients handed to the students, such as mozzarella cheese and tomatoes, Vorisek told a story that showed the students how everything used to make that pizza started on a farm somewhere.
“I try to make it exciting for the kids,” Vorisek said.
Vorisek, an educator with the Pennsylvania Mobile Agricultural Science Lab, was one of the stations working with Sharpsville students Thursday morning at the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County as part of the Farm Day in Town program.
The program is a week-long series of field trips by different districts to the Community Food Warehouse that provides an agricultural education to young students, showing where their food comes from and teaching healthy food choices.
Over 700 students were expected to participate over the five-day span, and the program was made possible through the Red Nose Day Fund which provided funds to the Community Food Warehouse.
The Farm Day in Town program was temporarily put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aside from the temporary hiatus, school officials have always responded positively to the program. Since there are only 10 slots available, warehouse Development Manager Sarah Worthington said school districts signed up on a first-come, first-served basis.
“They were glad we brought it back this year,” Worthington said of school officials.
To give students a hands-on education, Farm Day in Town incorporates a series of activities that allow the students to not only learn about different fruits and vegetables, but actually taste some different foods.
At an apple and grains zone, the students learned about grains, particularly wheat, and apples, even getting to try some apple butter by Apple Castle.
At the dairy zone, students learned about dairy farms and watched butter being made, under the supervision of Maggie Whiting of Designer Jeans Farm and the Mercer County Dairy Princess Committee, and Marie Canon of Canon Dairy Farm and the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program.
Like the apple and grain zone, students got to taste-test some butter on saltine crackers.
Later at the fresh veggies zone, the students learned about vegetables and even tried some vegetable soup made by the St. John’s Episcopal Church food pantry.
Students who were brave enough to try the food at all three stations received a sticker in recognition, Worthington said.
“Some of the kids try these things and they really like it, but other students get offered something and say, ‘Uh, I’m not hungry,’” Worthington said.
While the students seemed to enjoy the various activities, Worthington said some children described never having tried certain vegetables before the field trip, or not being aware of the importance of farms.
Vorisek agreed, but added that it also depends on the community.
Since the mobile lab is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Vorisek said she travels throughout the state, participating in similar programs to educate children.
“In a rural area like this, some of the kids already know about farms or they have some understanding of where their food comes from,” Vorisek said. “But when I’m in an urban area like Philadelphia, the kids don’t know what farms are or why they’re important.”
Aside from seeing potentially new foods, the students got to meet the Community Food Warehouse’s new mascot, Myron the carrot, which was chosen after a community-wide vote this past summer.
The students and teachers also received goodie bags at the end of their day, with many students excitedly waving or hugging the warehouse’s staff on their way out.
“The students love it and the teachers love it too,” Worthington said.
