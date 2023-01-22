YOUNGSTOWN — Local sports fans will have the chance to enjoy some hockey while helping those dealing with food insecurity in Mercer County through an upcoming fundraiser.
“Community Food Warehouse Night,” a collaboration between the Youngstown Phantoms and the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, will be held on Jan. 27 at the Covelli Center, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m., according to a press release.
Tickets cost $11. For every ticket purchased, $2 will be donated to the Community Food Warehouse.
To contribute toward the fundraiser, spectators must order tickets only by calling 330-746-5273.
Community Food Warehouse Executive Director Rebecca Page said she was grateful for the Youngstown Phantoms’ willingness to host the warehouse, and said every $2 raised could buy six meals.
Page said the Community Food Warehouse supports an average of 4,500 families per month, through the warehouse’s 30 member agencies and programs across Mercer County.
Although the warehouse’s data from December is still being calculated, Page said warehouse officials have noticed an uptick in fam
ilies seeking assistance through food pantries and programs recently.
“The winter months are really our busiest time of the year,” Page said. “We’ve just crossed from the holidays, so people are having to choose between paying certain bills and eating.”
Aside from the hockey game, there will be entertainment for younger viewers as well.
Youngstown Phantoms Sales Executive Madeline Beight said the Phantom’s mascot, Sparky, the Community Food Warehouse’s mascot, Myron the farmer carrot, and a couple other mascots will be around to interact with children in the concourse.
The mascots will later hit the ice during intermissions, Beight said.
Although the Youngstown Phantoms have done similar events in the past, Beight said this was the first time the Phantoms have teamed up with the Community Food Warehouse for a fundraiser.
Beight added that the Phantoms are interested in pursuing future fundraising events, and interested organizations can call 330-746-5106.
More information on the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County can be found at www.foodwarehouse.org.
