SHARON — Local organizations that serve the area’s youth are getting a financial boost from the charitable arm connected to the owners of two area factories.
The Zekelman Foundation, founded by the parent company of Sharon Tube and Wheatland Tube, donated $20,000 to the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County.
The donation will be put toward Myron’s Meal Mobile, a converted school bus that helps provide food to those in need throughout Mercer County by stopping at five different locations Monday through Friday during the summer.
This latest donation will fully fund the 5,000 meals Myron’s Meal Mobile provides during the 10-week summer program. The mobile food program has seen a strong response from the public so far, Community Food Warehouse Development Manager Sarah Worthington said.
Myron’s Meal Mobile gives away 100 meals at each stop. In some locations, like Musser Elementary School in Sharon, Myron’s Meal Mobile has given away its 100 meals within the first half hour.
“In some places, we’ve pulled up and the kids were already there waiting for us,” Worthington said. “A lot of the kids are also using the tables we provide to eat and talk with others, so they’re getting food and some togetherness with the community.”
Funds from the donation will also go toward the Community Food Warehouse’s BackPack Program, which provides meals for needy students at local school districts during the school year from September through May.
While those students may be able to get breakfast and lunch at school during the week, the BackPack Program helps with students’ food needs on weekends by providing a backpack’s worth of food on Fridays.
“These funds will be so helpful to continue our mission of providing food to children when other resources for food are not available such as weekends, holidays and the summer months,” Community Food Warehouse Executive Director Rebecca Page said.
The foundation also donated $10,000 each to the Prince of Peace Center in Farrell and the Sharon robotics teams at Sharon City School District, said Judy Radkowski.
Radkowski serves as director of community and donor engagement at the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, which administered Zekelman’s donations.
The donations are part of Zekelman’s “future teammates” initiative, which Radkowski said focuses on giving back to the community, particularly children and youth.
To that end, the Zekelman Foundation has sponsored the Sharon robotics teams for the past few years, while the Prince of Peace Center donation will benefit its “Mindful Mondays” program, which educates students on different topics affecting them.
Zekelman Foundation also donated $25,000 to the Community Foundation’s recent “Give Week.”
“They wanted to help where the need is,” Radkowski said.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.