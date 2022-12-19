SHARON – The Sharon Zoning Commission has approved a zoning variance that is the final step to allowing developers to begin remodeling the former Shenango Inn and reopen it as a hotel.
Courtney Anderson, vice president of the zoning commission, said that the developer, Michael Yanko, of the Yanko Group of New York, presented a business plan to the board.
“They seemed to really know what they’re doing,” Anderson said. “It seems they will meet all the requirements that the neighbors were concerned about.”
The zoning commission has 45 days to submit its ruling, then the developer can start procuring permits and move forward.
“It’s a lot different than last time,” Anderson said. “They seemed to have all their ducks in a row.”
The approval process didn't go smoothly for a previous potential owner, Hector and Suzanna Schvartzman, who operate hotels in Kansas and Florida.
The zoning commission voted in October 2021 to approve a zoning variance that would enable the couple to turn the former Shenango Inn at 1330 Kimberly Road back into a hotel. But, citing the Schvartzmans' failure to offer a business plan or answer some of city council's questions about their development plans, city council and a resident filed appeals that went to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.
The appeals were granted, and the issue was sent back to the city and Sharon Zoning Commission.
A new developer, Yanko, got a better reception after sharing details of his plans. Yanko bought the property in February for almost a half-million dollars. In March, he presented a plan to council that would lead to a soft opening of the four-star hotel/restaurant Nov. 29, although that date now has come and gone.
In September, city council passed an ordinance that would approve the property’s use as a hotel, giving the developer the green light to proceed.
City officials fulfilled its part by passing the ordinance that included wording to make the property and building into a four-star hotel with concierge service, valet service, a full service spa, restaurant, and pool.
Yanko estimated a cost of $6 million to buy, renovate, market, and open the business he called “The Shenango Hotel.”
Yanko said opening the hotel and the restaurant, which will retain its traditional name of The Golden Lion, will generate 60 to 65 jobs to be filled locally.
The former hotel has been empty since June 2018 after being used as an assisted-living home for nearly three decades. City officials and members of the community have expressed fears that it would become a blighted property.
The inn, which is in a residential neighborhood two blocks off East State Street, opened in November 1950 and funding by hundreds of community investors. It was sold it in 1979 to Jim and Donna Winner, who continued to run it as an inn. They sold it in the late 1980s, and it became an assisted-living home.
Anderson said that maybe by this time next year, The Shenango Hotel would be open.
“I think this could be something really good for the city,” Anderson said.
