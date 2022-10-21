HERMITAGE — Local children and residents had a chance to celebrate Halloween early and dress up while exercising at a kids Halloween party and “Zombie Zumba” Thursday evening.
Held at Buhl Park’s Performing Arts Center, the event — organized by Primary Health Network and the F.H. Buhl Club — offered children some games, goodie bags and photos with Disney and Marvel film characters.
Volunteering as the costumed characters were members of the Hickory High School varsity cheerleaders, while tables with information from the Hermitage Rotary, Buhl Club and Primary Health Network were available for adults.
Later, a zombie-themed cardio zumba and combat class, led by Buhl Club fitness instructors and PHN CEO Dr. George Garrow, let participants exercise while dressed as zombies, occasionally to the tune of “Thriller.”
Although Thursday’s event was the first to be Halloween-themed, PHN Marketing Director Sara Rupp said the Zombie Zumba was just the latest in a series of free-to-the-public workouts hosted by the three agencies.
Since the program started with an ‘80s-themed workout party last August, Rupp said the events have traditionally drawn 70 to 80 people per event.
