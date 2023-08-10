ON CAMPUS
SLIPPERY ROCK - Heaven Jacoway of Sharon, a junior at Slippery Rock University studying childhood education, traveled to Dominica this summer to conduct research as part of a faculty-student research program. Jacoway and four other SRU researchers traveled to the Caribbean island nation to study an indigenous group of people and their local education needs.
The research was funded by SRU's Summer Collaborative Research Experience program, which supports faculty-student research projects with grants up to $5,000 and helps develop research skills and discipline techniques for undergraduates.
The research project was titled, "The Exploration of the Culture and Curriculum of Students of Indigenous Heritage in the Kalinago Community."
The purpose of this international research was to investigate the implementation of indigenous history, culture and identity in the Kalinago educational community. Kalinago, or Carib, is the last remaining indigenous people on the island of Dominica. To date, research has uncovered a cultural mismatch between the school curriculum and students' Kalinago heritage.
