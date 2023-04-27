In the movies, the penitent enters a confession booth, kneels and whispers to a priest behind a lattice screen: “Forgive me, father, for I have sinned.”
This drama was, for centuries, at the center of Catholic life. But in recent decades, the number of Americans who go to confession has plunged to a shocking degree that church leaders have struggled to explain.
As recently as the 1950s and 1960s, researchers said about 80% of American Catholics went to confession at least once a year. A clear majority said they went once a month.
Then the numbers began falling — sharply. A RealClear Opinion Research survey last year found that, among likely Catholic voters, 37% said they went to confession at least once a year, 28% less than annually and 35% said they never do. Catholic canon law teaches that every Catholic is “obliged to confess faithfully his or her grave sins at least once a year.”
The big issue — the heart of what some have called the “confession crisis” — is the evidence that a growing number of self-identified Catholics no longer believe that confession has anything to do with their life of faith and, to be specific, their ability to receive Holy Communion.
“We can talk about a confession crisis, but the larger issue is that people just don’t believe in sin anymore,” said journalist Russell Shaw, former communications director for the U.S. bishops and author of numerous books, including “Why We Need Confession.”
TERRY MATTINGLY leads GetReligion.org. He is a senior fellow at Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.
