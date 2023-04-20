In one of her first encounters with violence linked to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Deann Alford heard, or felt, a bullet pass and slam into a door frame, with shrapnel striking a nearby woman and child.
The future journalist was both shocked and inspired by her contact with Christians caught in that land’s toxic climate of paramilitary warfare, narcotrafficking and kidnappings. She struggled to grasp how someone like pilot Russell Martin Stendal, after years held for ransom, could forgive his kidnappers and then start a missionary effort to convert them.
“Without his months as their hostage, I’m convinced he never could have reached the FARC,” wrote Alford, in “Victorious: The Impossible Path to Peace,” her blunt memoir about religious freedom in Colombia.
Stendal, she added, “has forgiven all. But I have not. ... In my quarter-century as a journalist, I’ve written dozens of articles about Colombian guerrilla groups’ crimes against Christians.
Eventually, Alford realized that it wasn’t enough to cover Colombia with telephone calls, faxes and internet connections. She would have to put “boots on the ground” and return. “But I didn’t. I was afraid. No, that word is too mild. I was terrified. I let the risk of being killed and kidnapped keep me away.”
Alford’s bottom line: “I told the Lord I would go anywhere for him but Colombia.”
But she returned and, over years of contacts, her fears mixed with frustration. After working in secular newsrooms as well as Christian publications and wire services, she didn’t understand why more people — journalists and religious leaders included — could not see the importance of the faith stories unfolding, decade after decade, in Colombia.
This is another example of an important theme woven into my work with this On Religion column, with this week marking the start of my 35th year. Simply stated, many journalists do not “get” religion, in terms of grasping the role faith plays in many important events and trend stories.
But Alford was dealing with an even more complex equation. Yes, many editors fail to value religion-news coverage. But it’s also true that many Americans — including people in pews — do not value coverage of international news. Thus, it’s hard to imagine a tougher sell in today’s media marketplace than coverage of religion news on the other side of the world.
Alford faced what many would consider a worst-case scenario.
“Colombia has been a quagmire of corruption and violence for generations. It’s deeply ingrained in the culture,” said Alford, reached by telephone. “Large parts of Colombia have never known decent institutional authority.”
The horror stories were true, but so were the transformations in human lives that she considered amazing — if not miraculous.
