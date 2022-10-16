On the playbill
ACTS 12th season – schedule of events:
Fall musical / ACTS grand opening – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in Performing Arts Center
Acts Sings! We Love Disney II – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26; 2:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in Performing Arts Center
Hometown Christmas – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 in 40 Below
Acts Sings! Chansons d’amour (Songs of love) – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in 40 Below
Carousel – 7:30 p.m. March 24, 25, 31 and Apr. 1; 2:30 p.m. March 26 and April 2 in Performing Arts Center
Bus Stop – 7:30 p.m. May 19 and 20; 2:30 p.m. May 21 in Performing Arts Center
Rhapsody in Gershwin – 7:30 p.m. June 16 and 17; 2:30 p.m. June 18 in 40 Below
