For property owners, June, when local school districts finalize their annual budgets and real estate tax rates, is a month filled with trepidation.
In Pennsylvania, three government entities — counties, municipalities and school districts — are empowered to levy property taxes. Of the three, school districts have the greatest expenses and therefore take the biggest bite.
Municipalities and counties budget to a calendar year and pass their spending plans in November or December.
State law requires that school districts adopt budgets by June 30 for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The state itself follows the same schedule but, unlike school districts, there are no repercussions for missing the deadline.
Harrisburg frequently fails to hit that deadline and it appears to be about to do so again this year.
That leaves school districts in the uncertain position of having to complete a budget without knowing a significant piece — the amount of its state subsidy — of its revenues.
Last year, Sharon City School Board increased property taxes by 3 mills only to find out the district would receive more than expected, by almost exactly 3 mills worth of revenue, when the state completed its budget.
Even after receiving the additional funds, Sharon board members declined to reopen the 2022-23 budget and offer residents a little tax relief. In retrospect, that might have been a wise move — the board passed a 2023-24 budget that increased the levy by another 2 mills to 87.01 mills.
This year’s round of tax hikes promise to be painful, but probably not unusually so, to Mercer County property owners, and even renters, who pay their landlords’ property taxes indirectly.
Here’s a sampling of property tax actions this month from around the county:
• West Middlesex Area School Board is considering a property tax hike in the budget it’s scheduled to adopt Monday. The district’s 2022-23 rate is 71.6158 mills.
• Reynolds School District’s preliminary budget passed last month calls for a 1.5-mill increase to 72 mills. The school board is scheduled to adopt its final budget Wednesday.
• Grove City Area School Board adopted a budget that included a 3-mill property tax hike to 71 mills, and staff furloughs earlier this month.
• Hermitage, buoyed by a burgeoning business district and the county’s largest population to fuel wage tax funding, held the line on property taxes at 66.707. Farrell and Greenville also avoided tax hikes for 2023-24, at 77.7628 mills and 66.36 mills, respectively.
One mill in taxes equals $1 for every $1,000 in assessed property value. In Grove City, for example, the owner of a property assessed at $25,000 would have a school tax bill of $1,775.
Because this is the time when property owners feel sticker shock from school real estate taxes, it’s also the time to talk about property tax reform.
First, though, we have to fix Harrisburg’s process for funding public education, a system so deficient that the state courts have declared it a violation of Pennsylvania’s Constitution.
A study, released earlier this year by PA Schools Work, indicated that the gap between funding for wealthy school districts and poor ones was worse in Pennsylvania than in any other state.
Pennsylvania ranks as low as 45th in state support for public education. That means much of the funding burden falls on local sources — property taxes. Wealthy districts have more local resources than poor ones do.
While the state has tried to close that gap with initiatives like former Gov. Tom Wolf’s “Level Up” program, the only solution is for the state to share a larger share of the burden and adequately fund public education.
Coincidentally, that’s the only realistic hope for property tax reform.
NOTE: To find a link to the PA Schools Work study, see this editorial online at sharonherald.com
