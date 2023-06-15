When I was little, I was told the sky was no limit. I could be and do anything I wanted.
Trouble is, I didn’t know where the sky began. (Think about it. Do you know?) I even wrote a poem when I was in high school expressing my confusion, titled “Diversity”:
Look to the horizon and tell me, if you dare,
Where does fertile soil stop and sky appear?
Look to life in youth and say, if but you can,
Where does carefree childhood end and make a man.
Look to life and death and then consider well,
Which breath it is that is the brink of heaven or hell.
Look to all diverse events and you will see
That, while you wish security, it will not be.
However, in spite of my confusion, I was able to be all of the things I wanted to be when I grew up. Even though finances, location and education may have been drawbacks, I was able to push through any limitations that stood in front of me and do what I chose to do.
However, since I am no longer a child, a teenager or even a young adult, limitations are being thrust upon me. The worst ones are time and age. Health is a big one, too.
As time goes by, our bodies put limits on us. As Jesus said in Matthew 26:41, “The Spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.”
There are lots of things that I could do when I was younger that I don’t do nearly as well now. Either I can’t do them as well, or for as long as I once did. And I have given up doing some things altogether. That is probably the worst thing about aging — the limits that our bodies put on us.
However, if we thought we were tough when we were teenagers and young adults, it doesn’t compare with the courage it takes to weather the senior years.
Where we once saw no limits to our aspirations, we now see too many. Where the sky was once “out there, far away,” it is now too close for comfort.
But, the sky — and life — are still beautiful. All we need to do is just keep looking up. Because there is no limit to our spirits.
DOROTHY KNIGHT BURCHETT is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.”
