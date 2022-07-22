We had a birthday party for three of our lady friends last week.
I won’t be specific about ages. Suffice it to say that they are senior citizens.
However, Sweetheart recently came up with a different way to refer to age. He says that a woman feels less old if she is referred to as an “older” woman than if she is called an “old” woman — even though the “er” on the end of a word typically means more, or greater.
I must say that I agree with his observation, even though it doesn’t make sense. The ladies bought into the new outlook, too, as they thoroughly enjoyed themselves at the birthday cookout.
Birthdays are in style again. There were times when my female friends didn’t want to divulge their age and it was considered rude to ask. Sometimes, they didn’t want to acknowledge their birthday because it was a sign that they were getting older.
In fact, there were a couple of decades when I ignored my birthday altogether. It wasn’t because of my age. I just didn’t think it was worth a fuss.
However, the senior citizens I know look forward to celebrations of any kind. and they’re proud of their age. It seems as though it’s an accomplishment to live a long life.
We want to cram in all of the fun and enjoyment we can while we have the time. I’m sure you have heard the old saying, “When I eat out, I always eat dessert first. At my age, I don’t know if I’ll be alive to eat it last.”
Age does have its privileges.
Senior citizens can get discounts at a lot of stores and restaurants and special rates at other places.
People give you their seat in crowded venues.
People overlook it if you forget something, or drop something, or make a mistake.
They don’t think you’re lazy if you say you take a nap in the afternoon.
People open the door for you, even if you don’t have your arms full.
There are drawbacks to getting older, too, but we won’t talk about that.
DOROTHY KNIGHT BURCHETT is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com
