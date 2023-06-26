Readers should know by now that I adore few things — my wife and children among them — more than a good historical irony.
You know, like, the World War II British spy known to have seduced women in His Majesty’s Secret Service was not the author who created James Bond, but the author who created Willy Wonka.
Or the decision by then-Steelers’ head coach Walt Kiesling in 1955 to release a rookie quarterback from the University of Louisville. That player — a Pittsburgh hometown kid named Johnny Unitas, who would lead the Baltimore Colts to two NFL championships in the pre-Super Bowl era and victory in the comically miscue-plagued Super Bowl V and would be known at the time of his retirement as the GOAT.
Today’s irony focuses on two of the most storied military encounters in U.S. history, which mark anniversaries this week and next week, and the common thread linking both.
If you want a source, and a spoiler, most of the information here comes from retired Army Lt. Col. Robert Bateman, a military historian, author of “No Gun Ri: A Military History of the Korean War Incident” and contributor to several publications.
Bateman also holds the unofficial record for number of F-bombs dropped in a single church service when he delivered a eulogy at the 2021 funeral of our mutual friend, legendary war correspondent and journalist Joe Galloway.
In 2013, Bateman, whose resume includes a stint as military history professor for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, commemorated the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, oft-cited as the Civil War’s pivot point, with a series of articles for Esquire magazine’s website.
As Gettysburg’s third day dawned on July 3, 1863, Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general-in-chief, planned a frontal assault at the center of the Union line, an attack that would be memorialized as “Pickett’s Charge.”
In what Bateman admits to be informed speculation, he theorized that Lee wanted to divert Union strength from the locus of his assault, and perhaps sow panic among the Federals’ artillery units to ease the terrible rain of cannon and shot Pickett’s Charge would face later in the day.
Lee’s method toward that end was ordering J.E.B. Stuart to attack the Union flank with instructions to get in among the Union rearguard, which had been effective a few weeks earlier at Chancellorsville.
In Stuart’s path was an outnumbered brigade of cavalry troops from Michigan, led by a 23-year-old officer who had been chosen to command the unit less than a week earlier.
But the Union temporary general — 13 years later, he would still be only a lieutenant colonel — successfully blocked Stuart, the war’s most effective horse mounted cavalry commander. Four times, personally leading the charges himself.
So who was this “Boy General”? Well, the title of Bateman’s article is, “Custer: Savior of the Union.”
That’s right. George Armstrong Custer, killed 147 years ago last Sunday in the Battle of Little Big Horn, or the Battle of Greasy Grass, as the Lakota Sioux call it.
The “Hamilton” question — “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story?” — is very much a part of Custer’s life, and his afterlife. His widow, Elizabeth Bacon Custer, outlived her husband by almost 60 years, and directed the narrative of a noble but doomed “Last Stand.”
That narrative has since been revised, as history often is, and Custer’s Last Stand is now seen mostly as a foolhardy assault on a numerically superior foe.
Custer’s legacy today is a complicated one. He was an enthusiastic participant in the United States’ 19th century genocide of Indigenous Americans, until the day warriors from the Lakota Sioux and Cheyenne tribes ended his life.
But it’s beyond dispute that the good guys — or at minimum, the less-bad guys — prevailed 160 years ago next week, and George Armstrong Custer lent an outsized contribution to that effort.
ERIC POOLE is Editor of The Herald and the Allied News. Contact him with complaints, news tips and stories of your trip to the Gettysburg battlefield online at epoole@sharonherald.com or by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247.
