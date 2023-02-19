The first time my in-laws thought there was something wrong with their mother is when she misplaced her purse in the house and, even though they searched diligently, no one could find it.
They never suspected she was in the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease, though, until she put some dry cat food in a pan and started to cook it on the kitchen stove.
From that time on, her widowed daughter and two bachelor sons, who lived with her, watched her closely to see that she didn’t do something that would harm herself and/or others. The time eventually came when she needed to be placed in a nursing home.
I have thought of that often. In fact, I think of it every time I walk from one room to another and forget why I went there.
I think of it when I introduce to someone a person whom I have known all of my life and forget her/his name.
It makes me panic when I am talking to someone and can’t remember the words for common, everyday things.
And it really bugs me when I read a story in the Reader’s Digest and, as soon as I close the cover, forget what the story was about.
I keep telling myself everybody has these foibles and it doesn’t necessarily mean that I am getting Alzheimer’s. It seems that the malady comes with age, but not everyone gets it. In fact, a friend of mine used to call it Old Timers.
So, anyway, just to be on the safe side, I am taking what I hope will be preventive measures to improve my memory and brain function. After all, I am a firm believer in the adage, “Use it or lose it.”
So, when I walk into a room and forget why, instead of going back to the previous room to pick up a clue, I stand and think until it comes to me.
When I forget a loved one’s name when introducing him or her, I introduce the person by relationship and call the person by name later in the conversation.
If I forget the name for a common, everyday item, I get a picture of it in my head. That usually helps. Sometimes a word will elude me for a couple of days, but I keep trying to think of it. Sometimes it pops up when I least expect it.
And, when it comes to remembering a story I have read, I have come up with a plan.
As I read the story, I concentrate on what is happening. At the end, I review the characters and the main points. Remembering the author’s name and location is optional. I even give myself a little quiz.
The next time I want to read a story, I require myself to remember the last story. I don’t allow myself to read another one until I do. Sometimes it takes a while, but I can usually come up with a name, or character, or action and then the story begins to flow through the cobwebs of my mind.
This plan of mine may or may not prevent me from getting Alzheimer’s. I’m sure there’s more to it than that. In the meantime, though, life is more interesting and meaningful for me.
DOROTHY KNIGHT BURCHETT is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.” Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com.
