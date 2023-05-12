There is a very old song about mothers. It takes the letters in the word MOTHER and adds a thought. I don’t know who wrote the music, but I do know that Burl Ives wrote the lyrics. Goodness! That shows you how old that song is. I’d like to share it for all mothers, but especially for the mother I remember.
She was old-fashioned and plump, a good cook and a good housekeeper. She was strict and reticent. For example, bodily functions, whatever they might be, were never, ever discussed. Talk about sex was definitely off-limits, and in many ways, so were love and marriage. I had to learn about many of those in high school health classes. I grew up innocent and naive, but I don’t regret that.
So, with acknowledgement to Burl, here is MOTHER.
“M is for the million things she gave me.” Well, she gave me all she could of physical things, and some of what she could in other ways. I certainly learned to clean from Mom. She believed that idle hands were the devil’s workshop, and therefore, made sure that my hands were seldom idle.
Maybe that’s why I liked movies so much. They meant I could walk to downtown Sharon, where there were four movie theaters and get away from cleaning for a while. But I have to recognize that a good work ethic came from Mom (and Dad), and I still appreciate that.
“O means only that she’s growing old.” Mom certainly did not grow old in terms of today’s life spans. I see many obits in the newspaper that tell me that the deceased were in their late 80s or 90s, with some 100 or over. Mom died when she was 66, a mere child in today’s world.
She would not have wanted to live in today’s world, however, and would have been bewildered by many of its standards. Her creed was simple and direct--no hidden meanings and no duplicities.
“T is for the tears she shed to save me.” I don’t know if Mom shed a lot of tears over me. I know that she watched over me, making sure that I kept my curfew, did my work well and finished my homework on time. If she cried over those things, I was not aware of it. I know that she shed other tears. Mom got hurt easily and took many things personally, things that were not meant that way.
I’ll never forget buying her a scale when she commented that her old scale was broken. Mom opened the gift, gave an exclamation and ran upstairs with tears streaming down her face. I never bought her another, trust me!
“H is for her heart of purest gold.” Mom was like Peter and John in the Bible, talking to the lame man at the gate Beautiful. “Silver and gold have I none,” they told him, “but such as I have, give I thee. Rise and walk.” and then, the lame man, who had been crippled from birth, got up and walked!
Mom didn’t have silver or gold. We were a family with very little money, but what she had, she gave. Mostly, it was cooked food or babysitting. My family often went there for dinner or a snack after Sunday evening church services. She was a good cook and enjoyed sharing what she made.
In that way, I take after her. I love sharing the food I cook. In every other way, I fear I am very little like my mother. I certainly am not fearful about speaking in public. I would be more like Melissa McCarthy than Mom if I were overweight. And I am not overly concerned about what people say about me, maybe because I don’t know when they do. Mom worried excessively about all those things.
“E is for her eyes with lovelight shining.” Yes, I know that Mom loved me, although she was sometimes slow to express it. But I did find it in her eyes. After all, Mom was Lithuanian and seemingly reluctant to say “I love you.” She showed it in ways other than words, and since that was the only way I knew her, I had to be content with that.
But maybe that’s why I married an Italian man who believed in saying “I love you” often and demonstrated it in many kind and loving ways. I drank it in, like my house kitties drink in the daily dose of clean water I give them.
“R means right, and right she’ll always be.” Whatever she did, however she did it, she was my own dear mother, and to me, yes, she will always be right. Just because I am not exactly like her doesn’t mean that I didn’t love and respect her.
Burl ended his song: “Put them all together, they spell MOTHER, a word that means the world to me.” I’m with you, Burl, and I hope that children everywhere, no matter their age, will tell Mom on Sunday that they love her and give her a hug. Mom deserves it.
PAT LEALI is a lifetime Shenango Valley resident who lives in Hermitage.
