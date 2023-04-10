Cancer took my father just after my sixth birthday and my half-brother 30 years later, so when I heard about a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in 2004, I jumped at the chance.
The event format — putting on a dress and parading across a high school auditorium stage alongside a dozen or so other men similarly attired in the “Miss” Relay for Life Pageant — didn’t deter me in the slightest.
I even took my son, then 1 year old, on stage with me for my talent portion in the competition.
That American Cancer Society fundraiser wasn’t even the first time I wore a dress on stage. I borrowed one of my mother’s outfits — speaking in Peter Lorre style — for performances of my school’s musical my senior year.
It killed, as the comedians say.
Ellwood City’s Relay for Life chapter sponsored the pageant, which was held from 2004 through 2006 in the auditorium at Ellwood City Lincoln Junior Senior High School and raised thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society.
Drag entertainment has become so controversial that we probably couldn’t do something like this today. and if state Rep. Aaron Bernstine — whose Ellwood City district office is about a half mile from the high school — gets his way, it would be illegal.
On Thursday, Bernstine, R-8, Lawrence/Butler, announced a plan to introduce legislation that would designate all drag shows as “adult entertainment.”
While Bernstine hasn’t yet filled in the proposed legislation’s fine strokes, he has said that it would treat drag shows as if they were adult entertainment — like adult bookstores or nude dance clubs.
Most drag events — including Drag Queen Story Hour, where the participants keep their naughty bits well covered and read age-appropriate literature — are not inherently sexual.
If they were, I wouldn’t have brought my toddler son on stage for one.
Some are tailored to a prurient interest, but children are already restricted from viewing those under existing laws, which makes Bernstine’s proposed bill unnecessary.
Bernstine’s proposal is not only unnecessary, it’s political pandering over drag entertainment, which has been a staple of entertainment since the Greeks pioneered drama and comedy, if not all the way back to cave dwellers performing by firelight.
In Shakespeare’s time, female roles were played by men in drag — the stage being regarded at the time as no place for a lady. The Bard frequently employed a trope in which women masqueraded as men, which means they were men dressed as women dressed as men.
Drag was part of the comedy I watched growing up — Flip Wilson, Monty Python, The Kids in the Hall, Bugs Bunny, Max Klinger from “MASH.”
It’s not for me to identify Bernstine’s intent in proposing this law. Really, his intent doesn’t matter.
But I know what the effect would be. Designating drag shows as “adult entertainment” would restrict expression.
More importantly, it would restrict an art form that is inherently tolerant and inclusive. Drag is a bold statement that there is more than one way to be a man, more than one way to be a woman, more than one way to be human.
Alex Sphon, treasurer of Keystone Equality and president of Northwest Pennsylvania Pride Alliance, told CNHI State Reporter Eric Scicchitano that drag performance is important for LGBTQ representation.
“It’s their first time seeing someone accepted for being their true authentic queer self,” Sphon said. “We’re not trying to convert anyone into the queer community. We’re not trying to gain membership. We’re trying to create a space for queer people to come together and carve out our own space in society.”
Laws like the one that Bernstine proposes put up guard rails and tell people to stay in the lanes that society dictates. While that’s a great lesson for young people learning to drive, it’s a dreary, bleak way to live.
Drag is a celebration of life in all of its fun, unique, complex, messy spectacular beauty. Drag tells people who might not otherwise fit in that there are places in this world for them.
Those children — the ones who might not fit in, the ones who are uncomfortable staying in their lane — they need to see and hear those lessons of acceptance.
