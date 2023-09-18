We’re going to start today with the moral: Don’t put off talking to the people you care about.
For years, I had planned to talk with my mother about her first husband, my father, but I delayed that conversation until it was too late.
After my mother died in March as suddenly as a woman five days short of her 85th birthday possibly could, the need to visit my brother, Bob, grew urgent.
With Mom’s passing, Bob was just about the only person left who knew Dad well. I was only 6 when he died, and have almost no memories of him. And Bob was turning 81.
Yes, you read that right. My mother was only three and a half years older than my half-brother.
It had been more than 11 years since I’d seen Bob, so I was overdue for a visit. I packed up my son and we headed on a road trip to his house on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Gareth is my steady roadtrip partner. At least once a year, we go to Cleveland to catch a Cavs game, and on one epic weekend, we made a 37-hour round trip from western Pennsylvania to Branson, Missouri.
One of my life’s greatest blessings is that I have been able to build a relationship with Gareth and his sister, Calista, because I know my dad never got that chance with my younger sister — whom he adored because he finally got a daughter after three boys — and I.
I had intended the trip both to reconnect with Bob and to learn a little bit about our father. I came away with so much more than that.
Bob and his wife, Nancy — a Thiel alumnae — had a stash of pictures of Dad, including his time in Korea at the end of World War II.
I’ve heard stories about how the Army assigns its talent haphazardly, sending civilian chefs to work as mechanics or assigning carpenters to the infantry.
That apparently didn’t happen with our father, a railroad worker in civilian life. His Army photos are replete with train stations, railroad trailers and Korean railroad workers.
Gareth and I also found photos of Dad’s father, who drove one of Henry Ford’s first mass-produced automobiles from western Pennsylvania to San Francisco for the 1915 World’s Fair.
The trip, a full 40 years before construction of the interstate system, must have been harrowing.
One of our cousins — a daughter of Dad’s younger sister, who lived for a time in Mercer County but now is also a Florida resident — turned up with photos of our grandfather and his military discharge papers.
I’d known that our grandfather had been an Army medic, then called a stretcher bearer, during World War I.
But the documents put dates to his service. Grandpa arrived at the battle front on Nov. 9. 1918. The war ended two days later, which can mean only one thing.
The Germans must have seen him coming and said, “Gott und Himmel! Ray Poole is here! We’d better surrender while we can!”
OK. The end of World War I probably didn’t go down like that. Correlation doesn’t necessarily indicate causation.
He also kept a journal of his activity, including dates and places he went during his wartime service, which amounted to a little more than a year.
The photo stash included pictures of his mother, our dad’s first wife, which I had never seen before. Bob’s mother, Dorothy, died of cancer in 1959. About 12 years later, the same ailment would take our father’s life.
Bob remembered that Dad cared tenderly for his mother in her last years, but has more vivid memories of Dad bringing home hamburgers from a local tavern so she didn’t have to cook.
So I apparently come by my fondness for burgers honestly.
Between the photos and the stories, Gareth and I learned something about our ancestors. But the most important glimpse at Dad came from Bob himself, from the son that Dad raised.
He’s our father’s son, perhaps even more than I am. One of the few memories I have of Dad is of his twinkling blue eyes. Bob has them too.
I went to Florida last week to learn about where I came from. But the real prize was getting to see my brother again.
The moral still holds. Don’t put off that conversation with the people you care about.
ERIC POOLE is Editor of The Herald and the Allied News. Contact him with news tips, complaints and road trip stories by email at epoole@sharonherald.com or by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247.
