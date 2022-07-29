In a huge victory for veterans and their families, the U.S. Senate voted, 84 to 14, last week to pass the Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022.
The PACT Act is a comprehensive bill to address the health impacts of those who served overseas and were exposed to toxic hazards such as burn pits, radiation, and Agent Orange. The Act offers expanded VA health care eligibility for many veterans who were not previously covered by VA care.
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, strongly supported the measure and gave a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate urging swift approval of the bipartisan bill.
The PACT Act of 2022 will:
• Expand VA health care eligibility to post-9/11 combat veterans, which includes more than 3.5 million toxic-exposed veterans;
• Create a framework for the establishment of future presumptions of service connection related to toxic exposure;
• Add 23 burn pit and toxic exposure-related conditions to VA’s list of service presumptions, including hypertension;
• Expand presumptions of eligibility related to Agent Orange exposure by including Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Guam, American Samoa, and Johnston Atoll as locations for Agent Orange exposure.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates the Honoring Our PACT Act will cost close to $300 billion over a decade.
“Taking care of our veterans is a cost of war. I was glad to see such a strong, bipartisan vote of over 80 of my Senate colleagues for this important bill that is going to help veterans and their families and save lives,” said Reed. “Let’s not waste and more time, get it done, and get these veterans, some of whom have been waiting for years, the help they need.”
With passage in the Senate, the bill must be approved by the House of Representatives, which is expected to pass the Senate version and send it along to President Joe Biden, who has indicated his strong support for the measure and willingness to sign it into law.
I can only hope that this bill doesn’t receive the same treatment similar bills such as the Desert Storm Syndrome and Agent Orange legislation experienced. Those bills were enacted only after decades and the loss of veterans’ lives.
Vincent Darcangelo is a retired disabled veterans employment representative.
